VEGOILS-Palm jumps to near three-week peak on lower output fears

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures surged more than 4% on Monday to its highest closing in nearly three weeks, as forecasts of a sharper decline in April output triggered production concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 157 ringgit, or 4.36%, to 3,758 ringgit ($847.35) a tonne.

Palm extended gains to a fourth consecutive session, marking its highest closing since April 18.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) forecast an 8.3% month-on-month decline in April production, traders said, sparking concerns of a steeper than expected production cut.

By comparison, a Reuters survey last week pegged April production to tick up 0.9%. April inventories were forecast to drop to their lowest level in 11 months as domestic use rises amid flat production.

Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group said this has sparked fears that production is really bad in Malaysia and the market is speculating about a similar situation for Indonesia.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release its April supply and demand data on Wednesday.

Also exacerbating production fears is a looming El Nino weather pattern that the World Meteorological Organization forecast will likely happen between May-September. Dry weather as a result of El Nino in main producers Indonesia and Malaysia will cut yields of the edible oil.

In related oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 3.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

Oil rose as U.S. recession fears eased and some traders took the view that crude's recent price slide was overdone. O/R

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Eileen Soreng and Louise Heavens)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

