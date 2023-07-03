VEGOILS-Palm jumps over 4% on supply worries, tracks soyoil's raly

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 4% on Monday to hit a nearly three-month high, tracking a sharp rally in rival soyoil on concerns over smaller U.S. planting and inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 158 ringgit, or 4.17%, to 3,947 ringgit ($846.09) a metric ton by the midday break.

The contract rose for a third session to its highest since April 5.

Palm oil is getting a much-needed support from soy oil amidst slower exports from Malaysia and some uptick in production since May, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June fell 6.9%, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports rose 0.6%.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday reported much lower-than-expected 2023 soy plantings and June 1 inventories, raising concerns over world supplies and triggering a rally in soybean and soyoil prices.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 1.6%, extending a 7.3% rally in the previous session. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 5.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 4.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said there were to maintain the "status quo" of the Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire on July 18, the Russian news outlet Izvestia reported on Monday.

India is likely to receive an average amount of rain in July despite the likely emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, a senior weather department official said, encouraging farmers to accelerate crop planting which has progressed slowly due to patchy rains in June.

($1 = 4.6650 ringgit)

