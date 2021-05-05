VEGOILS-Palm jumps over 3% on world edible oil supply concerns

May 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed more than 3% on Thursday as tightening global edible oil supplies buoyed agricultural markets.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 133 ringgit, or 3.3%, to 4,177 ringgit ($1,013.83) a tonne, as of 0318 GMT.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Palm oil is being supported by a rally in the global agriculture market led by Chicago corn and soybean futures, which are trading close to multi-year highs.

* Chicago corn futures rose up to 2% to hit their highest in more than eight years, as concerns over dry weather in Brazil and strong demand from animal feed producers buoyed the market. GRA/

* Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,098 ringgit per tonne and rise into a range of 4,130-4,169 ringgit, Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities technicals, said in a report. TECH/C

* Argentina's Parana River, the grains superhighway that takes soy and corn from the Pampas farm belt to the world, has gotten so shallow that it has started "trimming" international shipments just as the country's export season gets underway.

* "Rising prices of competing edible oils are supporting demand and will likely keep CPO prices firm in the near term," Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 4.5% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 added 5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were 0.6% higher.

* Brazil's cereal exporter association Anec on Wednesday maintained the country would ship some 32 million tonnes of corn this year, 1.6 million tonnes less than in 2020.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares rose and commodity prices held near multi-year highs as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices fell as gasoline inventories in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, rose for a fifth consecutive week although a draw in crude stockpiles helped to underpin prices.O/R

* The dollar hovered below a two-week high, consolidating ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that may provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will dial back monetary stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM March

0600 UK Reserve Assets Total April

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate May

1100 UK GB BOE QE Corp May

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)

p1https://tmsnrt.rs/3tlMJn5

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((LinChen1@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.