VEGOILS-Palm jumps over 2% on concerns over global edible oil supply crunch

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, as estimates of lower output in Malaysia and smaller-than-expected U.S corn plantation reignited concerns over global edible oil supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 98 ringgit, or 2.31%, to 4,340 ringgit ($1,052.38) a tonne by the midday break, after closing 1.05% lower on Monday.

"Market moved up on even stronger soybean oil prices. Dalian also moved higher, pushing crude palm oil up," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"But since export is coming off, nearby contract months are not moving as much as forward months and hedge selling is seen in spot months," the trader said, adding that India has reduced buying drastically. European Union palm oil imports in the 2020/21 season reached 4.61 million tonnes versus 5.07 million tonnes a year ago, European Commission data showed on Monday.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association estimated production during the first 15 days of May in some parts of Malaysia likely fell 18% month-on-month, traders said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 80% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, short of the average estimate range of 79% to 88% in a Reuters analyst poll.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may rise to 4,369 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilized around a support at 4,195 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

phttps://tmsnrt.rs/2S6ELS4

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.