VEGOILS-Palm jumps over 1%, tracks gains in U.S. soyoil

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.2% on Monday, as it tracked gains in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) which reached multi-year highs on tightening supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained as much as 82 ringgit to 4,009 ringgit ($977.09) a tonne in early trade.

Supporting prices were gains in CBOT soyoil, traders told Reuters.

CBOT soybean futures closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark contract setting a multi-year high on firm cash soy markets and tightening global vegetable oil supplies.

CBOT soybean oil contract BOc2 last jumped 1.6%.

Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 traded flat, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may fall more to 3,859 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 3,945 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices eased slightly on Monday on concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections in India and Japan, the world's third and fourth largest oil importers, would cut fuel demand in Asia. O/R

* Asian stocks rose on Monday with Chinese shares near three-week highs as signs the world economic recovery was well on track bolstered risk appetite, while the U.S. dollar slipped to a two-month low. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New April

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New April

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New April

1230 US Durable Goods March

Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting

($1 = 4.1030 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

