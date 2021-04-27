Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm jumps most in 11 months as rival soyoil gains

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures logged their biggest jump in 11 months to close 4.76% higher on Tuesday after falling for two straight days, tracking gains in U.S. soyoil prices.

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures logged their biggest jump in 11 months to close 4.76% higher on Tuesday after falling for two straight days, tracking gains in U.S. soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange last traded at 4,072 ringgit ($994.14) a tonne on Tuesday, the highest closing price since March 15.

"Since palm is trading at big discount to soy, any strong upside in soy, palm will follow up," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Chicago Board of Trade soyoil contract BOcv1 jumped 4.11% and Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 added 0.09%. Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.24%.

($1 = 4.0960 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular