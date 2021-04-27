VEGOILS-Palm jumps most in 11 months as rival soyoil gains

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures logged their biggest jump in 11 months to close 4.76% higher on Tuesday after falling for two straight days, tracking gains in U.S. soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange last traded at 4,072 ringgit ($994.14) a tonne on Tuesday, the highest closing price since March 15.

"Since palm is trading at big discount to soy, any strong upside in soy, palm will follow up," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The Chicago Board of Trade soyoil contract BOcv1 jumped 4.11% and Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 added 0.09%. Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.24%.

($1 = 4.0960 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

