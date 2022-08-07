VEGOILS-Palm jumps more than 4% on rival oils' strength

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 4% on Monday, recouping some of the previous week's sharp losses, as markets tracked gains in rival Dalian and Chicago oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 171 ringgit, or 4.41%, to 4,049 ringgit ($908.05) a tonne in early trade, rising for a second straight session. Palm fell 9.6% last week after two straight weeks of gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Investors are awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due on Wednesday for further clues amid concerns over a prolonged labour shortage hitting output in the world's second-largest producer and increasing exports from neighbouring Indonesia.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 3.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 jumped 5.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.7%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil is expected to retest a support at 3,717 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,489-3,598 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were mostly softer on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning U.S. payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected on Monday

($1 = 4.4590 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

