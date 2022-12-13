VEGOILS-Palm jumps more than 4% on lower stocks, weaker ringgit

Updates prices, adds trader comment

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 4% on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous session's sharp losses, as smaller-than-expected inventories, a weaker ringgit and firmer crude oil prices underpinned the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 173 ringgit, or 4.63%, to 3,910 ringgit ($882.22) per tonne by the midday break. The contract fell 6.36% on Monday in its biggest daily drop since Sept. 28.

"The Malaysian Palm Oil Board just released November data, and the stockpile was much smaller than estimated," a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of November fell 4.98% from the previous month to 2.29 million tonnes, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed.

The ringgit MYR=, palm oil's currency of trade, dipped for a sixth session against the U.S. dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYv1 dropped 0.85%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 fell 1.42%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 rose 0.72%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose for a second day as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand. O/R

Stronger crude futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,861 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,945 ringgit.TECH/C

($1 = 4.4320 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

