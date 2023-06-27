News & Insights

VEGOILS-Palm jumps more than 2% on Felda's debt restructuring

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

June 27, 2023 — 10:53 pm EDT

Written by Carman Chew for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures recovered on Thursday, paring losses in the previous session, as news that the government would restructure palm oil giant Felda's debt lifted trader sentiment, while a weak ringgit lent support.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 2.2% to 3,757 ringgit ($805.19) per metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Malaysian government has agreed to restructure the debt of state palm oil plantation agency Felda through the issuance of sukuk and revolving credit, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-25 fell between 4.5% and 8.7% from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said, respectively.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.13% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders. FRX/

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares hesitated on Wednesday as surprisingly upbeat U.S. economic news warred with global growth concerns, while the embattled yen hit a 15-year low on the euro and Japan hinted at intervention to prevent further losses. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as markets worried about supply tightness in the U.S., the world's biggest oil consumer, after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in its crude and gasoline inventories. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Gfk Consumer Sentiment July

0645 France Consumer Confidence June

0800 EU Money-M3 Annual Grwth May

($1 = 4.6660 ringgit)

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((carman.chew@thomsonreuters.com; +6582011860))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

