VEGOILS-Palm jumps as crude oil rally fuels biodiesel demand hopes

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Monday after losing 4.4% last week as hopes grew that biodiesel demand would increase following a rally in crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 48 ringgit, or 1.33%, to 3,648 ringgit ($772.72) per metric ton by the midday break.

Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel in early Asian trade as dramatic military clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces over the weekend deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East.

"Due to the rally in crude oil prices, the market is expecting a scenario of increased demand for palm oil for biofuel production," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 1.37% in Asian hours.

The upside in palm oil futures was capped by weakness in Chinese vegetable oil futures, which were adjusting to the downside in the vegetable oil market during Chinese holidays last week, Bagani said.

Gains in palm oil were also restricted by slowing import demand from top buyer India and the likely rise in Malaysian palm oil stocks, said a New-Delhi-based edible oil trader.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at September-end likely rose to the highest since October 2022 despite increased exports amid higher output, a Reuters survey showed.

India's September palm oil imports dropped 26% from a month ago after inventories jumped to record levels.

Palm oil looks in a range of 3,595-3,624 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction. TECH/C.

($1 = 4.7210 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; https://twitter.com/Rajendra1857))

