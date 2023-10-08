VEGOILS-Palm jumps as crude oil rally fuels biodiesel demand hopes

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped on Monday morning after losing 4.4% last week, as hopes grew that biodiesel demand would increase following a rally in crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 48 ringgit, or 1.33%, to 3,648 ringgit($772.88) per metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel in early Asian trade, as dramatic military clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces over the weekend deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East.

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 1.46% in early Asian hours.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of September likely rose to the highest since October 2022 despite increased exports amid higher output, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

* Palm oil looks in a range of 3,595-3,624 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction. TECH/C.

* Indonesia was dousing forest fires with water sprayed from helicopters and inducing rain through cloud-seeding, the environment minister said on Friday.

* Analysts polled by Reuters expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a report due on Oct. 12 to slightly downgrade its estimates for the U.S. corn and soy harvests.

* India's palm oil imports in September dropped 26% from a month ago after inventories jumped to record levels.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stock futures slid in Asia as the military conflict in the Middle East boosted oil and Treasuries, while the sizzling September U.S. jobs report raised the rate stakes for inflation figures later in the week.

($1 = 4.7200 ringgit)

