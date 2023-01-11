VEGOILS-Palm inches higher, hovers near three-week lows

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Thursday, but hovered around three-week lows hit in the previous session due to demand concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.31%, to 3,923 ringgit ($895.81) a tonne during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysian palm oil stocks are expected to be around 2 million tonnes this year, compared with 2.19 million tonnes in 2022, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Thursday.

* India will halt duty-free imports of crude soyoil from April 1, the government said on Wednesday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to support local oilseed farmers.

* Indonesia planned to set its crude palm oil reference price at $920.57 per tonne for Jan. 16-31, up from $858.96 per tonne in Jan. 1-15, deputy coordinating minister of economic affairs Musdhalifah Machmud said on Wednesday.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-10 fell 44.6% to 262,201 tonnes from 473,086 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-10, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Wednesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.33%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.05%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.55%.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher, ahead of U.S. consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat, while the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Core CPI MM, SA Dec

1330 US Core CPI YY, NSA Dec

1330 US CPI MM, SA Dec

1330 US CPI YY, NSA Dec

1330 US CPI Wage Earner Dec

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 4.3670 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.