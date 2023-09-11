VEGOILS-Palm inches higher after six sessions of losses

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Tuesday after losing more than 3% in the previous session on government data showing an increase in inventories and declining exports in the world's second-biggest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 15 ringgit, or 0.40%, to 3,728 ringgit ($797.60) per metric ton in early trade after a six-session slide.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was down 0.36%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.40%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August rose 22.5% from the previous month to 2.12 million tons, the highest in seven months, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

* Crude palm oil production rose 8.9% to 1.75 million tons, while palm oil exports fell to 1.22 million tons.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-10 fell 11.2% from a month earlier, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,795 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,859 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stock markets nudged sideways while the dollar took a breather, its recent gains chastened by resistance from central banks in China and Japan and by traders waiting on U.S. inflation data to signal that interest rates may have peaked.MKTS/GLOB

* Brent crude futures hovered just above $90 a barrel, as investors awaited a slew of macroeconomic data due later this week that could indicate whether Europe and the U.S. continue to hike interest rates.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Aug

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate July

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Aug

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Sept

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Sept

($1 = 4.6740 ringgit)

(Reporting Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

