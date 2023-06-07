VEGOILS-Palm in tight range as weak ringgit counters rising stockpiles

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Thursday, as support from a weaker ringgit countered the prospects of rising inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged down 11 ringgit, or 0.33%, to 3,309 ringgit ($717.94) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia is forecast to experience weak El Nino conditions from June onwards, with the intensity of the weather phenomenon likely increasing to moderate levels by November, the environment minister said on Wednesday.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Association earlier this week forecast May production to jump 26.3% from the month before, according to traders and analysts.

* The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release its May supply-and-demand data on June 12.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.3% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.4% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retest a resistance at 3,372 ringgit per metric ton, a break above could lead to a gain into the 3,425-3,511 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped after a surprise interest rate hike by Bank of Canada revived worries that U.S. rates could stay higher for longer and the Federal Reserve could remain hawkish when it meets next week. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Trade Balance G&S April

0900 EU GDP Revised YY Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1600 US Federal Reserve issues quarterly

financial accounts of the United States

($1 = 4.6090 ringgit)

