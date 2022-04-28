VEGOILS-Palm hovers below seven-week high on tougher Indonesia export ban

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures took a breather on Thursday after soaring in the previous session, after top producer Indonesia's latest policy reversal that included a ban on crude and refined grades of the edible oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 94 ringgit, or 1.35%, to 6,893 ringgit ($1,580.78) a tonne, hovering near a seven-week high of 7,132 ringgit earlier in the session.

The contract hit its upper daily price limit of 10% on Wednesday, after Indonesia shocked the market by widening the scope of its export ban to include crude palm oil, refined palm oil and used cooking oil, among other palm oil products.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that meeting public demand for affordable food takes priority over securing tax and export revenues, and that he would lift the ban once domestic needs are met.

"Expectation is the ban will be lifted in three weeks," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

The ban will remove 1.52 million tonnes of palm oil products a month from global supply, Varqa added.

"It will result in heightening tensions to the already-tightening global vegetable oil markets," Public Investment Bank said in a note.

Indonesia's navy seized two tankers carrying crude palm oil, palm olein and methanol for what it said were permit and paperwork violations, in an operation conducted a day before a palm oil export ban took effect, it said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 3.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 eased 0.8% after rallying to a record high in the previous session.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 7,107 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to the range of 7,239-7,419 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3605 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yeTdKP

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

