VEGOILS-Palm hits three-month closing low tracking soyoil decline

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a three-month closing low on Thursday, mirroring steep declines in Dalian's soyoil contract.

The last comparable trading level recorded was on June 27.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange declined 1.7%, or 62 ringgit, to 3,657 ringgit ($779.91) per metric ton at closing.

Dalian's soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) BOcv1 dropped 0.8%, extending losses after a 1.8% slump overnight as the U.S. harvest gathered pace.

A sharp drop in soyoil on CBOT and lower trading of Dalian soybean oil and palm olein fuelled bearish sentiment for palm despite improving Malaysian exports, said Dr Sathia Varqa, senior analyst with Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-20 rose 2.4% from Aug. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.

Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports during the same period rose 1.8%.

($1 = 4.6890 ringgit)

