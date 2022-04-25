VEGOILS-Palm hits six-week high as Indonesia export ban worsens supply woes

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 6% on Monday to their highest in six weeks after top producer Indonesia said it plans to ban exports of the most widely used vegetable oil, exacerbating uncertainties over tight global supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 399 ringgit, or 6.28%, to 6,754 ringgit ($1,553.00) a tonne by the midday break, hitting its highest level since March 11.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday announced a decision to ban shipments of cooking oil and its raw material starting April 28, in a shock move that could further inflame surging global food inflation.

Indonesia's move will hurt other countries but is necessary to try to bring down the soaring domestic price of cooking oil driven up by Russia's war in Ukraine, Indonesia's finance minister told Reuters on Friday.

Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after the ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and the Ukraine war.

The market continue to ride on Indonesia's news but profit-taking should emerge since crude oil is under heavy pressure, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

In Malaysia, exports of palm oil during April 1-25 fell 10.6% from from the same week in March, cargo surveyors Amspec Agri said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.6% after following a 2.2% climb in the previous session. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 4.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 6,392 ringgit a tonne, a break above could lead to a gain to 6,548 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3490 ringgit)

