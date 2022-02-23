VEGOILS-Palm hits record high on reports of Putin authorising military ops in Donbass

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a record high on Thursday, supported by concerns over disruption in edible oil supply from the Black Sea region amid reports that Russia authorised a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 168 ringgit, or 2.8%, to 6,150 ringgit a tonne in the early trade. The contract extended gains for a sixth consecutive session, in its longest rally since mid-March 2021.

The spot contract FCPOc1 also rallied to a record high of 6,680 ringgit.

FUNDAMENTALS

* In Malaysia, tight palm oil supply underpins the market as industry estimates for February so far indicate a sharp hike in exports while production lags.

* Uncertainty over sunflower oil supplies due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is spurring demand for rivals palm oil and soyoil, fuelling a red-hot vegetable oil market.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorised troops to carry out a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine, Russian news agencies said on Thursday.

* Oil prices gained more than $1, trading below seven-year highs hit earlier this week, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 3.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.8%.

MARKET NEWS

* Global stocks extended a sell-off, the yen strengthened, and U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets amid growing fears of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

