VEGOILS-Palm hits over five-month low on weaker rival edible oils

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a more than five-month low on Thursday tracking losses in rival edible oils, while caution as investors gauged the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 31 ringgit, or 0.85%, to 3,633 ringgit ($821.76) a tonne by the midday break, hitting its lowest since Oct. 14.

The market opened lower, mirroring a sharp overnight drop in soybean oil, but buying interest appeared after the contract touched the day's low of 3,597 ringgit, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 2.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 ticked up after a 2.8% overnight decline.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell re-stated his commitment to curbing inflation, including the possibility of more interest rate rises. Lower crude oil prices make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

Palm oil may test a support at 3,615 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,494-3,569 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4210 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FJkp76

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.