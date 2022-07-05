VEGOILS-Palm hits over 9-month low as Indonesia boosts exports

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest since September due to concerns that Indonesia's larger export quota would further hurt demand for Malaysian palm oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 3.13% to 4,214 ringgit ($954.69) per tonne by midday break, extending a 7.6% drop on Monday. It is also down for a third straight session.

The contract fell as much as 4.02% earlier in Tueday's session after an Indonesian official said the world's top palm oil producer has increased export quota to lower domestic inventory and has as of Monday issued permits for a total of 2.4 million tonnes of palm oil products.

Indonesia has now allowed palm oil producers to export seven times the amount it sold domestically from previously five times.

"This export numbers is bearish for the market," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. "As of June, we can see demand slowed down a lot, any new orders most likely will go to Indonesia thus further bring down our price," the trader added.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at end-June likely climbed to their highest levels in seven months, as exports plunged following top producer Indonesia's return to the export market, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, weaker rival oils also soured sentiment. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 fell 3.35%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 slid 4.32%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The vegetable oil may retest a support at 4,267 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,900-4,090 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4140 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ygNKBl

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Uttaresh.V)

