VEGOILS-Palm hits near three-week closing high on softer ringgit, strong exports

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a third consecutive day, hitting a near three-week closing high as a weakening ringgit and strong exports supported sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 76 ringgit, or 1.98%, higher at 3,922 ringgit ($843.44) a metric ton, its highest closing since July 28.

Bloated destination stocks and higher August production are keeping prices in check, said Sathia Varqa, a senior analyst at Singapore-based Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, slipped 0.5% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.6500 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

