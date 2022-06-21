VEGOILS-Palm hits near 6-month low as Indonesian exports, slower demand weigh

Add analyst's comments, updates prices

JAKARTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Tuesday to their lowest since Jan. 3, and extended losses to a fifth straight session, as top palm oil exporter Indonesia boosted exports amid worries around demand in key markets.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 91 ringgit, or 1.83%, to 4,890 ringgit ($1,112.37) per tonne in by midday.

"The (palm oil) contract is having a bear run on the back of renewed China lockdowns, which could lead to lower demand, as well as Indonesia ramping up exports to clear overflow of palm oil reserves," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Indonesia has issued permits to ship more than 1.4 million tonnes of the edible oil as of Monday, to reduce inventories that have prevented refiners from buying more palm fruits from farmers.

The country also set its July crude palm oil reference price at $1,615.83 per tonne, which would place the export levy and export tax at a maximum $200 per tonne and $288 per tonne, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 fell between 10.5% and 17%, compared with a month earlier, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services, Societe Generale de Surveillance and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.78%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 3.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slid 1.60%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce into a range of 5,086 ringgit to 5,204 ringgit, as it has found a support at 4,896 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.3960 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Uttaresh.V)

((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.