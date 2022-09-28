VEGOILS-Palm hits lowest in over 1-1/2 years as recession fears dent demand

By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures on Wednesday extended losses for a fifth straight day, and hit a near 20-month low during the session, as recession fears hurt demand in edible oils market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 8.46% to close at 3,225 ringgit ($696.85) per tonne.

Palm hit an intraday low of 3,220 ringgit, the lowest since Feb. 3, 2021. It lost 17% over five days.

As prices broke below 3,430 ringgit level on Wednesday, traders "were aggravated to clear their long positions", a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

"Global turmoil in energy and share markets added to selling pressure in edible oils side."

World shares sank to two-year lows, hammered by spiralling borrowing costs that intensified fears of a global recession and sent investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices fell more 1%, pressured by a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds that offset support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian. O/R

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 fell 0.36%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 dropped 2.76%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 declined 1.57%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market, while weaker crude oil makes palm oil less attractive as biofuel feedstock.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose between 18.6% and 20.9% from a month-ago figures, cargo surveyors said.

Meanwhile, the world's top palm oil producer Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $792.19 per tonne for Oct. 1-15, a government official said, which would place its export tax at $33 per tonne, down from currently $52 per tonne.

($1 = 4.6280 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Rashmi Aich, and Uttaresh.V)

