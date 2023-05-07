VEGOILS-Palm hits highest in over two weeks on tightening stocks

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Monday for a fourth consecutive session, touching their highest in more than two weeks, supported by forecasts of shrinking April stockpile and higher Dalian oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 54 ringgit, or 1.55%, to 3,655 ringgit ($824.03) during early trade, hitting its highest since April 20.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of April are forecast to drop to their lowest level in 11 months as domestic use rises amid flat production, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

* Indonesia will of crude palm oil products traded on a planned exchange it hopes to launch by June, a regulator said on Thursday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 2.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares crept higher on Monday as investors braced for a week where U.S. inflation data will test wagers the next move in interest rates will be down, while worries about a possible credit crunch weighed on the dollar. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM March

0600 Germany Industrial Production YY SA March

($1 = 4.4355 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

