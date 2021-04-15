VEGOILS-Palm hits 1-week closing high on improving exports, higher soyoil

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 2% to close at a one-week high on Thursday, boosted by stronger exports during the first two weeks of April and expectations of continuous tight supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled up 77 ringgit, or 2.06%, to 3,807 ringgit ($923.36) a tonne.

Palm extended gains for a third straight session and closed at its highest level since April 7.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 rose between 6% and 15% from March 1-15, cargo surveyors said.

"Market is now hoping for higher exports from the major buyers of palm oil, China and India, to replenish their stocks," a Singapore-based trader said.

Malaysia has kept its May export tax for crude palm oil at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

The world's second-largest palm exporter raised its reference price from 4,331.48 ringgit in April to 4,533.40 ringgit in May.

"The higher May export duty tax reference price raised interest on the likelihood for a higher range in crude palm oil spot prices, and the possibility of tight inventories," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

This expectation is also due to the wild movements in palm calendar spreads recently, he added.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.5%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.6% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1230 ringgit)

