VEGOILS-Palm gives up early gains as rising stockpile weighs

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR,May 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures gave up early gains to trade flat on Tuesday, as pressure from rising inventories and upbeat outlook for U.S crop plantings countered a surge in May exports so far.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, to 4,366 ringgit ($1,061.25) a tonne by the midday break, after rising as much as 1.5% earlier.

Malaysia's end-April palm oil inventories rose more than market expectation to hit a five-month high of 1.55 million tonnes, as production rose for a second consecutive month, Malaysian Palm Oil Board data showed on Monday.

"The palm oil stockpile level still remains tight relative to historical levels," Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note, adding that the average April inventory over the past 10 years was 1.98 million tonnes.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for May 1-10 rose 32.3% to 455,285 tonnes from April 1-10, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

"We think exports to Muslim countries could taper off after the Islamic holidays in mid-May. Thereafter, exports should be driven by China and India's oils and fats inventory replenishment activities," Adrian Kok, an equity analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank, said in a note.

Production in May will continue to rise around 4% and exports are also expected to be higher, analysts said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. farmers had planted 42% of their soybean planting as of Sunday, progressing well ahead of the five-year average.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 declined 0.8%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1140 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

