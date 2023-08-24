VEGOILS-Palm gains over 2% on Dalian edible oils uptick, bargain-buying

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures surged on Thursday, snapping a two-day downturn, as traders sought bargains amid higher prices of bean and palm oil on the Dalian exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 78 ringgit, or 2%, to 3,908 ringgit ($842.24) per metric ton by midday break, paring losses from the previous session.

"Higher related edible oils (as of midday) close, bouts of bargain and renewed impetus to test fresh resistance levels are driving crude palm oil futures buying momentum," said Sathia Varqa, a senior analyst at Singapore-based Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 strengthened 2.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 grew 1.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia maintained its export tax for crude palm oil for September at 8% and increased its reference price, according to a Malaysian Palm Oil Board circular.

Production at Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers' Association mills showed better recovery than anticipated during Aug. 1-20, up 7% from last month.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may approach its Aug. 21 high of 3,978 ringgit per metric ton, as it has stabilised around a support of 3,820 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6400 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3OMuFiO

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by)

((carman.chew@thomsonreuters.com; +6582011860))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.