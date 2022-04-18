VEGOILS-Palm gains on worries of low edible oil supplies

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday tracking strength in other edible oils on China's Dalian exchange, supported by lingering concerns over tightening global supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.98%, to 6,382 ringgit ($1,502.88) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract posted 9% weekly gain last week.

"The market is led by the performance on the Dalian exchange, though low export and better production can weigh down any rally," a Kuala Lumpur-based palm oil trader said. "Still, the prolonged war is supporting the market."

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 fell between 14% and 23% from the same period in March, cargo surveyors said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 rose 0.42%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 gained 1.90%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 1.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 6,548 ringgit a tonne, a break above could lead to a gain into 6,664-6,686 ringgit range, Wang Tao, Reuters technical analyst said.TECH/C

($1 = 4.2465 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

