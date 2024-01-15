VEGOILS-Palm gains on weaker ringgit, stronger crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker ringgit and gains in crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 36 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 3,838 ringgit ($820.26) in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.32% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Oil prices edged higher as the Middle East crisis escalated and ship tracking data showed more tankers altering course away from the Red Sea in response to attacks in the area by Yemen's Houthi movement. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.16%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 added 0.52%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.06%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 were estimated to be down 2.6% to 604,474 tons from a month earlier, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

* Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that exports for Jan. 1-15 rose 6.5% to 629,918 tons.

* Palm oil may fall to 3,768 ringgit per ton, following its failure to break resistance at 3,868 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares dropped to a one-month low, U.S. stock futures fell and the dollar rose as hawkish remarks from central bankers tempered expectations for interest rate cuts and traders waited to hear from the Fed's influential Christopher Waller. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

($1 = 4.6790 ringgit)

