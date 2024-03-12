VEGOILS-Palm gains on firmer Dalian rival oils, crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Wednesday, tracking strength in Dalian edible oils, while firmer crude oil prices made palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 18 ringgit, or 0.44%, to 4,147 ringgit ($886.11) during early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 edged 0.08% higher, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 added 0.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.33%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices rose on expectations of strong global demand, including in the world's top consumer the United States, and as even somewhat sticky U.S. inflation did not dent expectations the Fed might start cutting rates soon. O/R

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.11% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

* Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of February dwindled to their lowest levels in seven months as production hit a 10-month low, offsetting the slowdown in exports.

* Inventories at the end of last month fell 5% to 1.92 million metric tons from levels seen in January, crude palm oil production declined 10.18% to 1.26 million tons, while exports plunged 24.75%, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares notched seven-month highs on Wednesday, on the back of record peaks on Wall Street, as investors mostly shrugged off slightly hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation, betting it won't derail interest rate cuts expected by the middle of the year. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Jan

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Jan

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Jan

($1 = 4.6800 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

