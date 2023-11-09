VEGOILS-Palm gains on China demand, MPOB data awaited

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, supported by signs of strong Chinese demand, while investors awaited demand and supply data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) for the first 10 days of November.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 30 ringgit, or 0.8%, to 3,772 ringgit ($799.49) a metric ton in morning trade. The contract has fallen 0.4% so far in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* In a recent wave of buying, China has purchased up to 1.04 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans, displaying signs of strong Chinese demand.

* China's consumer prices swung lower in October, as key gauges of domestic demand pointed to weakness not seen since the pandemic, while factory-gate deflation deepened, casting doubts over economic recovery.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased its forecast for soybean production to 4.129 billion bushels from its October estimate of 4.104 billion.

* India's soymeal exports are likely to rise in coming months as concerns over soybean output in top producer Brazil lift global prices to two-month highs, prompting buyers to turn to the south Asian country, industry officials said.

* Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.4%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 traded flat, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 0.8%.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.6% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* The MPOB is scheduled to release the Nov. 1-10 data later in the day.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Sept

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Sept

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Sept

0700 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q3

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Nov

($1 = 4.7180 ringgit)

