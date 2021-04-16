Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm gains nearly 3% on improving April exports, tight supplies

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures rose almost 3% on Friday, lifted by tight supplies and stronger exports in April, but the contract is on course for its first weekly decline in three.

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose almost 3% on Friday, lifted by tight supplies and stronger exports in April, but the contract is on course for its first weekly decline in three.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 104 ringgit, or 2.9%, to 3,694 ringgit ($895.52) a tonne by the midday break.

For the week so far, palm is down more than 2%.

"The new benchmark month July is catching up to price-in the supply tightness for nearby delivery months amid improving April exports," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

"Front-month May is still persistent at 450-500 ringgit premium over the benchmark month," he added.

Palm oil exports during April 1-15 rose between 6% and 15% from the same period in March, cargo surveyors said on Thursday.

Malaysia on Thursday kept its May export tax for crude palm oil at 8%, but raised its reference price to 4,533.40 ringgit ($1,098.74) per tonne.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil July contract may rise to 3,654 ringgit per tonne, as it has cleared a resistance at 3,585 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1250 ringgit)

p1https://tmsnrt.rs/3ge2HNb

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    Apr 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular