VEGOILS-Palm gains more than 6% on bargain-hunting, soyoil strength

Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 6% on Tuesday, snapping a six-days lossing streak, supported by bargain buying and stronger soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

SINGAPORE/ JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 6% on Tuesday, snapping a six-days lossing streak, supported by bargain buying and stronger soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 6.2% higher at 3,583 ringgit ($870.72) a tonne, after hitting a more than four- month low on Monday.

"Soybean oil moved up on bargain buying, pushing prices higher. At the moment, crude palm oil closely following soybean oil," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

CBOT soybean futures reversed previous losses, with its soyoil contract BOcv1 rising 1.3%.

Soybean oil DBYcv1 and palm oil DCPcv1 prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 5.04% and 6.35%, respectively.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1150 ringgit)

