VEGOILS-Palm gains for third day tracking rival oils, El Nino concerns support

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday for a third straight day, setting the contract on course for a weekly uptick on stronger rival oil prices and concerns over the impact of El Nino on production next year.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 14 ringgit, or 0.4%, to 3,507 ringgit ($790.76) a tonne during early trade.

For the week, the contract has risen 0.8% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, could drop between 1 and 3 million tonnes next year as a result of the El Nino weather pattern, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Friday.

* Malaysia's exports during May 1-25 fell 0.7% from the same week in April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports rose 0.7%.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.28% against the dollar to its lowest since November, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may extend gains to 3,563 ringgit per tonne before reversing its rise and falling towards the May 25 low of 3,388 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks were subdued on Friday, apart from standout gains in Japan, as an artificial intelligence rally took a breather and as time ticked out on high-stakes talks to avoid a U.S. debt default. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY April

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM April

1000 France Unemp Class-A SA April

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM April

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY April

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY April

1230 US Durable Goods April

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

