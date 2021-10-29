VEGOILS-Palm gains for second month in a row on tight supply concerns

By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures posted a second straight monthly rise in October amid concerns about tight supply, with prices tracking gains in rival vegetable oils on Friday after two consecutive sessions of losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 1.91% higher at 5,023 ringgit ($1,213.58) per tonne, its best day since Oct. 20. Palm reversed the 1.66% losses posted over the two previous sessions.

It gained 9.31% for October, extending an 8.02% gain in September.

Palm prices tracked the rally in rival oils in other markets, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said, while the Malaysian palm market was "still tight on supply".

Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 3.50%, while its most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 increased 1.26%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, higher export tax set by rival producer Indonesia also helped increased demand for Malaysian palm oil, the trader said.

Indonesia raised its CPO reference price for November to $1,283.38 per tonne, which means its export tax of $200 per tonne will be imposed next month, as well as and export levy of $175. The export tax was $166 a tonne in October.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 5,048 ringgit per tonne, as it has stabilised around a support at 4,822 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1390 ringgit)

