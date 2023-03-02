VEGOILS-Palm gains for second day on weaker ringgit, India's sunoil tax move

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by a weaker ringgit, flooding woes and as traders assessed India's removal of duty-free import quotas for sunflower oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 85 ringgit, or 2.03%, to 4,267 ringgit ($953.52) a tonne by the midday break.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.11% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

More than 27,000 flood victims across Malaysia have been evacuated as months-long heavy rains continue to hit the country, state media Bernama reported.

Floods in Malaysia and Indonesia are creating issues with the quality of crude palm oil and disrupting supply amid steady demand from key markets India and Europe, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

"There are also worries about sunflower oil delivery from Ukraine as the Black Sea grains corridor is in trouble," he added.

Russia said on Wednesday it would only agree to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which allows the grain to be safely exported from Ukrainian ports, if the interests of its own agricultural producers are taken into account. Ukraine and Russia account for about 80% of global exports of sunflower oil.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday said it will scrap a duty-free imports quota of 2 million tonnes of crude sunflower oil for the next fiscal starting from April 1, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to support local oilseed farmers.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.3%.

($1 = 4.4750 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Eileen Soreng)

