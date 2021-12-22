VEGOILS-Palm gains for second day on likely lower production

Update prices, Add analyst comment

JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Wednesday, supported by production concerns and strength in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.89% to 4,467 ringgit ($1,061.05) by the midday trade.

Palm oil production during Dec. 1-20 is expected to fall compared with the same period last month due to floods in Peninsular Malaysia, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Floods in peninsular Malaysia killed at least 17 and displaced more than 30,000 people, while authorities on Tuesday warned of more storms and heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Prices for palm oil DCPcv1 and soyoil DBYcv1 contracts for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 2.45% and 2% respectively. While soyoil prices BOcv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.48%

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may bounce more into a range of 4,480-4,555 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilisation around a support at 4,296 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2100 ringgit)

