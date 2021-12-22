Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm gains for second day on likely lower production

Contributors
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Wednesday, supported by production concerns and strength in rival oils.

Update prices, Add analyst comment

JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Wednesday, supported by production concerns and strength in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.89% to 4,467 ringgit ($1,061.05) by the midday trade.

Palm oil production during Dec. 1-20 is expected to fall compared with the same period last month due to floods in Peninsular Malaysia, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Floods in peninsular Malaysia killed at least 17 and displaced more than 30,000 people, while authorities on Tuesday warned of more storms and heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Prices for palm oil DCPcv1 and soyoil DBYcv1 contracts for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 2.45% and 2% respectively. While soyoil prices BOcv1 on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.48%

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may bounce more into a range of 4,480-4,555 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilisation around a support at 4,296 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2100 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular