VEGOILS-Palm gains for fourth day on weaker ringgit, stronger rivals

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were set on Friday for their first weekly gain in four as prices rose further on the back of a weaker ringgit and stronger rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 9 ringgit, or 0.23%, to 3,932 ringgit per metric ton in early trade, extending gains for a fourth session.

For the week, the contract has risen 5.9% so far.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The European Union said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into whether biodiesel from Indonesia was circumventing EU duties by going through China and Britain.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, has declined 1.2% against the dollar so far this week, making the edible oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.1%.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.6%, rising for a fifth session as hot and dry weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest could reduce production.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may retrace towards 3,861 ringgit per metric ton, as it faces a resistance at 3,943 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian markets were trying to find a firmer footing after a rough week, hammered by concerns about China's ailing economy and fears of U.S. rates staying higher for longer as long-term bond yields surged. MKTS/GLOB

