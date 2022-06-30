VEGOILS-Palm gains but set for worst month in nearly 14 years

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were set on Thursday for their biggest monthly drop since October 2008, even though prices rose nearly 1% for the day as top producer Indonesia considers raising its biodiesel mandate.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 43 ringgit, or 0.88%, to 4,946 ringgit ($1,123.07) a tonne by the midday break. The contract has fallen 21.5% so far this month amid worries over declining shipments and rising production.

Indonesia is considering expanding a mandatory palm oil mix in its biodiesel to 35% from 30%, a government official said, as authorities look for ways to stimulate palm fruit purchases from farmers after a slowdown in exports.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release their estimates for Malaysia's June exports later in the day. Traders are expecting shipments to remain weak amid Indonesia's push to boost exports.

Malaysia's June palm oil end-stocks will be in focus with markets expecting a recovery, while Indonesia's end-May stockpiles are likely to be sharply higher and may be seen above 7.5 million tonnes due to the temporary export ban, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.04%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 4,742 ringgit per tonne, as it could have completed a bounce from the recent low of 4,493 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4040 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bAkk9F

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.