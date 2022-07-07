VEGOILS-Palm gains as recession fears ease, set for 10% weekly loss

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday for a second day — ahead of a long weekend — as easing recession fears lifted prices of edible oils, although the contract is set for a steep weekly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 48 ringgit, or 1.16%, to 4,188 ringgit ($946.87) a tonne during early trade.

For the week so far, the contract is down 11%, its fifth weekly loss in six, in anticipation of rising June inventories and higher export volumes from Indonesia.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Top producer Indonesia is considering cutting its palm oil export levy to encourage more shipments, a cabinet minister said on Thursday, another move to spur exports after a ban designed to protect domestic cooking oil supplies saw palm oil inventories swell.

* The Malaysian palm oil board is scheduled to release highly watched June supply and demand data next week, while a Reuters poll pegged end-June inventories to jump 12.3% from the previous month.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 3.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 4.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,398 ringgit per tonne, a break could open the way towards a zone of 4,588-4,742 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

* The Malaysian bourse will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares tracked overnight Wall Street gains in early trading on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown cooled and sterling began to claw back recent losses following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to resign. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls

1230 US Unemployment Rate

1230 US Average Earnings YY

($1 = 4.4230 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

