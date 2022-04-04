VEGOILS-Palm gains after three days of losses on soyoil strength

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Monday after hitting a six-week low in the previous session, as markets tracked rival Chicago soyoil's gains at the end of last week, while investors awaited industry forecast for March supply and demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 91 ringgit, or 1.63%, to 5,657 ringgit ($1,341.47) a tonne by the midday break, ending a three-session decline.

Sentiment was also lifted after reports last week that Malaysia and Indonesia agreed global prices of palm oil should be determined by the two biggest producers and they should not compete, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"As of now, we don't know what steps would be taken from both the countries on palm oil export policy front to avoid competition, but it could be a major thing if Malaysia also raises its export tax on palm oil, which is currently 8% on crude palm oil," Bagani said.

In related oils, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 gained 0.4% after rising 1.8% in the previous session. The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices inched higher as worries about tight supply persisted even as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.O/R

Palm oil may break a support at 5,512 ringgit per tonne, and fall into 5,246-5,384 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.2170 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

