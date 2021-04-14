VEGOILS-Palm gains 1% on hopes of better exports, higher rival oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, lifted by higher rival soyoil prices and expectations of higher exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 70 ringgit, or 1.88%, to 3,800 ringgit ($920.77) a tonne during early trade.

Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release April 1-15 exports data later in the day, with the market estimating a 13% monthly rise.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indonesia's biodiesel makers can export one million kilo litres (KL) biodiesel this year, Paulus Tjakrawan, vice president of Indonesia Biodiesel Producers Association on Wednesday said at the German industrial trade fair, Hannover Messe.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 also rose 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may rise into a range of 3,844-3,926 ringgit per tonne, as it has cleared a resistance at 3,761 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were on the backfoot following mixed cues from Wall Street where a sharp sell-off in the largest bitcoin exchange Coinbase COIN.O hit tech shares while the dollar index struggled near one-month lows. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices fell, though they held near one-month highs after futures jumped in the previous session as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and others upgraded forecasts for oil demand as major economies recover. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Employment March

0130 Australia Unemployment Rate March

0600 Germany HICP Final YY March

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY March

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total March

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx April

1230 US Retail Sales MM March

1315 US Industrial Production MM March

($1 = 4.1270 ringgit)

p1https://tmsnrt.rs/32fzwRH

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

