Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm futures jump on bargain-buying, labour shortage

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Thursday on bargain-buying after plunging to a one-year closing low, with production woes supporting sentiment as Indonesia stopped sending its workers to labour-starved estates in Malaysia.

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Thursday on bargain-buying after plunging to a one-year closing low, with production woes supporting sentiment as Indonesia stopped sending its workers to labour-starved estates in Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 132 ringgit, or 3.51%, at 3,893 ringgit ($876.80) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm fell 8.6% in the previous session on weak July exports.

Indonesia said on Wednesday it has temporarily stopped sending its citizens to work in Malaysia, including thousands recruited for the plantation sector, citing a breach in a worker recruitment deal signed between the two countries.

"The delay could lead to palm oil production for second half of 2022 falling below the level from a year ago," Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

The labour concerns supported the market along with hopes of a resumption of destination buying due to its competitive edge over soy oil and to gas oil, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

However, the market will be watchful over a possible levy cut in top producer Indonesian, which if realized would put pressure on Malaysian palm oil to adjust itself to remain competitive, Bagani added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 0.08%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,592 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,284 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4400 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3v9ARbN

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular