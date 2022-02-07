Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm futures eases on profit taking after hitting record high

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday on profit taking, after hitting an all-time high earlier in the session.

Updates prices, adds analyst comment

JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday on profit taking, after hitting an all-time high earlier in the session.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.12% to 5,610 ringgit ($1,340.82) per tonne in by midday break.

The contract hit an all-time high of 5,749 ringgit a tonne in early trade tracking other vegetable oils, but erased gains as profit taking kick in, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm's rally earlier in the day was supported by continued concerns of supply constrain, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"Palm oil market is on fire on loss of production and the focus has moved to January-end Malaysian palm oil inventories."

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 4.87% and 4.02%, respectively, as the Chinese market reopened following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.09%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm may break a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne and rise to 5,749 ringgit, driven by a wave 5-3, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.TECH/C

($1 = 4.1840 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular