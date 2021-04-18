VEGOILS-Palm follows crude oil, soyoil lower

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday, pressured by lower crude oil and competing Chicago soyoil, although tight supply lent some support to the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 22 ringgit, or 0.59%, to 3,694 ringgit ($894.65) a tonne during early trade.

The market is now awaiting April 1-20 export data scheduled to be released by cargo surveyors on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices fell amid mounting concerns that surging caseloads of coronavirus infections in India and other countries will lead to stronger measures and hit economic activity, along with demand for commodities such as crude. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Palm oil's July contract faces a resistance at 3,722 ringgit per tonne. It may hover below this level or retreat to 3,654 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs, helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

No major data/events expected on Monday

($1 = 4.1260 ringgit)

p1https://tmsnrt.rs/3uUCCXw

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

