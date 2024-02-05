VEGOILS-Palm firms on stronger rival oils, lower output estimates

By Danial Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second session on Tuesday, tracking strength in Chicago's soyoil and Dalian's palm contract, and buoyed by expectation of lower output in the world's second-biggest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 23 ringgit, or 0.60%, to 3,825 ringgit ($803.57) by midday.

Palm rebounded with overnight recovery in rival oilseeds, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"Supportive Malaysian Palm Oil Board January polls showing lower production and endstocks, coupled with a weaker ringgit, also kept palm prices on a positive note."

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.62%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.14%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 added 0.68%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.25% against the dollar, making the commodity less expensive for buyers holding the foreign currency.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks likely fell for three straight months to the end of January, in line with seasonal low production, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

Palm oil stocks were seen falling to 2.14 million metric tons in January, down 6.62% from the previous month, according to 10 traders, planters and analysts polled by Reuters. Crude palm oil output was seen at 1.37 million tons, an 11.83% decline from the previous month.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its monthly data on Feb. 13.

India's palm oil imports fell to a three-month low in January, as refiners increased buying of rival soyoil due to negative refining margins for crude palm oil, five dealers told Reuters on Monday.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 3,814 ringgit per metric ton, as it managed to find strong support at 3,771 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7600 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

