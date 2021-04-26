VEGOILS-Palm fell 0.66% on lower demand in India, weaker price in Dalian

By Bernadette Christina and Fathin Ungku

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped 0.66% on Monday as demand from India is expected to be lower, with new coronavirus infections in the country hitting a record peak for a fifth day.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost as much as 89 ringgit ($21.70)to 3,901 ringgit ($951.23) a tonne at the midday break.

Supporting prices were gains in CBOT soyoil, traders told Reuters. Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) BOcv1 gained 0.85%.

CBOT soybean futures closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark contract setting a multi-year high on firm cash soy markets and tightening global vegetable oil supplies.

Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 and soyoil contract also dropped 2.18% and 1.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm may fall more to 3,859 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 3,945 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1010 ringgit)

