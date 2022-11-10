Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm falls to 10-day closing low, strong early Nov exports cap losses

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

November 10, 2022 — 05:34 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Thursday to a 10-day closing low as China's stringent COVID-19 policies weighed on edible oil demand, but a surge in early November exports amid smaller-than-expected inventories limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 18 ringgit, or 0.43%, to 4,180 ringgit ($889.74) a tonne, down for a third straight session.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of October rose 3.7% to a three-year high of 2.4 million tonnes from the prior month, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed.

Production for October rose 2.4% to 1.81 million tonnes, while exports gained 5.7% to 1.5 million tonnes, the industry regulator said.

Inventories and imports were much lower than expected, yet demand has improved due to a widening spread against soft oils, said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd in Kuala Lumpur.

Exports from the world's second-largest producer during Nov. 1-10 rose 12.7% to 420,477 tonnes from the same period in October, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

In related oils, China's commitment to its zero-COVID approach hurt consumption and capped edible oil prices.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.6980 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.