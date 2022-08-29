VEGOILS-Palm falls, set for fourth montly drop on higher production outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, setting the market on course for a fourth straight monthly decline due to rising production forecast.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 64 ringgit, or 1.53%, to 4,110 ringgit ($916.80) a tonne during early trade.

For the month, palm has fallen 4% so far.

Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia's palm oil production is expected to increase in August compared to July, though the ongoing wet weather conditions and labour tension may limit upside performance, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note late Monday.

* Indonesia extended an export levy waiver until Oct. 31 to maintain price stability and raised its crude palm oil reference price for Sept. 1-15 period, a senior minister said on Monday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slipped 1.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a support at 4,085 ringgit per tonne, a break below may open the way towards 3,857 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* World stocks slumped on Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive U.S. and European interest rate hikes inflicted more pain on bond markets and pushed the dollar to new 20-year highs, as recession fears mount. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0130 Australia Building Approvals July

0130 Australia Building Approvals Total YY July

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final Aug

1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY Aug

1400 US Consumer Confidence Aug

($1 = 4.4830 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

