VEGOILS-Palm falls, rising exports and slower rise in stockpiles cap losses

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday after a sharp rise in the previous session, but a smaller-than-expected increase in end-July inventories and rising August exports cushioned the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 44 ringgit, or 1.17%, to 3,727 ringgit ($815.54) per metric ton by the midday break.

The contract was trading near a six-week low hit on Tuesday.

However, inventories were below market expectations as exports surged at a faster pace.

"Overall, the market looks set for a strong rebound from the recent lows," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-10 rose 5.9% from the same week in July, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports jumped 17.5%.

Demand for palm oil has been increasing as its discount to soyoil and sunoil has grown, driven by the recent price rise in rival oils due to production concerns in the U.S. and supply disruptions from the Black Sea region, industry officials said.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.5700 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Eileen Soreng and Sonia Cheema)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.